Volunteer with B'nai Brith Canada!

Do you have any extra time during the week or weekend? Are you interested in volunteering to help support your community? Then this post is for you!

We at B'nai Brith Canada are seeking volunteers for our COVID-19 Emergency Response Food Drive, Clothing Donations Assistance and Charity Bingo games in the Greater Toronto Area!

These are wonderful ways to support your community and make some new friends.

This is a Call to Action for Volunteers. We need your help and support. We are reaching out to you for the following:

Emergency Food Delivery Drivers – We need car drivers who are available on Thursdays to deliver six to eight boxes of food to needy recipients.

Food Drive Packers – We are seeking strong volunteers to unload trucks and lift 40-pound boxes for one to two hours on Wednesdays.

Clothing Drive Receivers – We are in need of strong volunteers to accept clothing donations and place the articles into trucks.

Cube Van Drivers – Drivers needed mostly on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

E-Bingo Ambassadors – We are looking for volunteers who could serve as welcoming ambassadors for B’nai Brith Canada at our Bingo events in e-Gaming Halls. This will require two hours weekly twice a month.

For more information, please contact:

Sarah Frisch-Israel

Seniors Programming Assistant

sfrischisrael@bnaibrith.ca

1-844-218-2624 x 135