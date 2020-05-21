B'nai Brith Emergency Food Donation Initiative

While most of us are safely hunkered down at home, what happens to our poor, the infirm and our elderly, who cannot even afford groceries during this time of crisis, let alone travel outside their home?

We at B’nai Brith closed down our daily meal program for seniors, veterans, and the needy as of Monday March 16th until we can safely recommence with due regard for the safety of our participants. The Pride of Israel Kosher Food Bank announced this morning that it was closing its doors indefinitely due to the current situation.

This means that we have needy and at-risk individuals in our community who may be going without food!



B’nai Brith will not allow this to happen!

We have created an emergency response plan to ensure that the needy and at-risk within our GTA community do not have to worry where their next meal is coming from, including those families previously serviced by the Pride of Israel Kosher Food Bank.

We cannot do this without your support!



$75 is the cost per week to feed one family. To sponsor bag(s) or further support this B’nai Brith Emergency Initiative, please click below.

Can you volunteer to prepare and deliver food bags?

As little as one hour a week of volunteering can save a life. All volunteers must be healthy adults, and proper social distancing and compliance with public health measures will be enforced. To volunteer, please email foodv@bnaibrith.ca or click below.

We must all aspire to act in moments of crisis with loving kindness and compassion.

This is our moment to contribute to the greater good.



