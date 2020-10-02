PETITION: Maintain U of T's Academic Integrity

University of Toronto's Jackman Law Building (U of T)
This concern, among others, was outlined in a recent op-ed by Michael Mostyn, CEO of B’nai Brith Canada. B'nai Brith's concerns should invalidate any prospective candidacy of Azarova to head a program intended to enhance “the legal protection of existing and emerging international human rights obligations” through a variety of means.
Working on behalf of organizations so closely affiliated with listed terrorist entities, including being led by and employing former PFLP operatives, by definition runs contrary to a commitment to human rights. Hiring Azarova would undoubtedly be a severe blemish on the University of Toronto’s reputation.
We urge all to sign and let the University of Toronto know that Azarova was not, and is not, fit to hold this position.
