PETITION: Maintain U of T's Academic Integrity

University of Toronto's Jackman Law Building (U of T)

October 2, 2020

B'nai Brith Canada

TORONTO – Please sign this petition, led by University of Toronto faculty, encouraging the university to stand strong in refusing to hire Valentina Azarova to head its Faculty of Law’s International Human Rights Program (IHRP). To sign this petition, CLICK HERE.

The petition is open to all and draws attention to Azarova’s worrying associations with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that are closely affiliated with listed terrorist entities in Canada, particularly the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

This concern, among others, was outlined in a recent op-ed by Michael Mostyn, CEO of B’nai Brith Canada. B'nai Brith's concerns should invalidate any prospective candidacy of Azarova to head a program intended to enhance “the legal protection of existing and emerging international human rights obligations” through a variety of means.

Working on behalf of organizations so closely affiliated with listed terrorist entities, including being led by and employing former PFLP operatives, by definition runs contrary to a commitment to human rights. Hiring Azarova would undoubtedly be a severe blemish on the University of Toronto’s reputation.

We urge all to sign and let the University of Toronto know that Azarova was not, and is not, fit to hold this position.

Make your voice heard.

