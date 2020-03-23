COVID-19: As Charities Step Up, Canadian Government Support Is Urged

Parliament Hill in Ottawa (National Post)

March 23, 2020

B'nai Brith Canada

OTTAWA - B'nai Brith Canada is urging the federal government to include support for charities in its response to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Throughout Canada, charitable organizations are serving the needs of citizens. Every dollar donated to these groups goes back into the community to address challenges.

In times of crisis, non-profit organizations and charities are on the front lines, ready to respond and serve communities.

But funds are needed for them to continue doing so.

The COVID-19 pandemic facing Canada is having a profound impact on the economy and has greatly expanded the need for charities to provide additional services in an unprecedented manner.

B'nai Brith Canada remains committed to maintaining its mission of providing for those in need in whatever ways possible, even during these difficult times. In Toronto, B'nai Brith is operating an Emergency Food Donation Initiative, delivering food to the needy and elderly while ensuring that food is still provided to people who have depended on other food banks that have been forced to close because of the crisis.

As well, B'nai Brith continues to work hard in combating antisemitism and racism, operates affordable housing in Toronto, and provides a multitude of other important services across the country.

As the struggle against the spread of the virus continues, the economic downturn will undoubtedly result in a contraction in donations, the lifeblood of charitable organizations. Canada’s charities, including B'nai Brith, are desperately needed and must remain strong.

"B'nai Brith, for one, is stepping up to support Canadians during this time of crisis," said Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B'nai Brith Canada. "We also need the country to support the charitable sector so that our important work can continue for those who rely upon it."

We call on the federal government, as it rolls out important support programs to assist Canadians, to take note of the needs of charities and to help them maintain operations, expand scope to address increasing demands, and stabilize losses from traditional sources. We are calling on the government to provide assurance that the programs it unveils will specifically apply to Canadian charities and non-profits.

B’nai Brith applauds other federal announcements designed to assist Canadians, including: