Write Your MP: The IRGC Must Be Listed As A Terrorist Organization

Dec. 1, 2020

TORONTO — B’nai Brith Canada is calling on members of the public to contact their local Members of Parliament and demand that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) be immediately listed as a terrorist group in its entirety.

B'nai Brith held a virtual event Monday night to commemorate a tragic but little-known chapter in Jewish history — the story of Jewish refugees from Arab countries and Iran. Survivors and experts presented heartfelt stories about how they and others in our community were personally affected by the ruthless, mass displacements that took place during the 20th century.

The speakers vividly described horrifying stories of discrimination, expulsion and violence that nearly one million people faced in the Middle East and North Africa simply because of their Jewish heritage.

CLICK HERE to watch the full video of last night's event.

"You cannot understand the Jewish people today without understanding these stories," said Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B'nai Brith Canada. "After hearing about this tragic chapter in history, many are wondering what they can do to help.

"The government of Iran is the greatest state-sponsor of terror in the world today. They are a threat to all of us, all around the world. The IRGC is, in effect, the terror division of the government. They must be listed as a terrorist group in Canada without further delay.

"A motion was passed in Parliament two years ago calling for this listing to take place, but the government has not yet followed through in acting upon it. This caused B'nai Brith to take the unprecedented step of suing the government to demand that it follow through.

"If you want to make a difference on this issue, reach out to your local MP and reach out to the Prime Minister's office, asking for the IRGC to be listed as a terrorist organization."

To find your local MP's contact information, CLICK HERE.

To email the Prime Minister's office, CLICK HERE.