Quebec Premier Must Address Needs of the Jewish Community

November 20, 2020

B'nai Brith Canada

MONTREAL – B’nai Brith Canada is very disappointed in the Government of Quebec’s lack of consideration towards the Jewish community, as it relates to the newly released plan on December holiday gatherings.

“Premier Legault has not addressed the concerns and needs of several minority groups in Quebec, including the Jewish community," said Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B'nai Brith Canada. “While we applaud the notion of a seven-day family quarantine in late December, it fails to allow accommodation for Jews to celebrate the eight-day Jewish holiday of Chanukah.

"The Quebec government must take the needs of minority communities, including the Jewish community, into consideration, and work proactively with these communities prior to the lifting or imposition of unilateral COVID-19 restrictions. There must be no favouritism. The Premier must be the premier of all Quebecers.”

B’nai Brith strongly urges the Quebec Government to work with Jewish community and religious leaders when deciding upon pandemic rules and restrictions that impact religious holidays, while also ensuring the health and safety of all Quebecers.