Pop-Up Clothing Store a Big Hit!

Recently, B’nai Brith Canada proudly held a unique pop-up store event to support community members in need of slightly used and new clothing for the winter.

Our objective was simple: We wished to ensure that folks in our community, those who needed winter coats, boots and the like, had access to them, free of charge. We provided coupons called “B’nai Brith Bucks” to several Jewish charities, which were then distributed to needy recipients. The coupons offered a sense of dignity to the recipients. Those who attended were welcome to take home as much clothing as they wished.

The event, which took place on a bright and sunny day, featured physical distancing to allow for safe selections. We gave away some terrific clothing to men, women and children. The event was accompanied by laughs, fun and frivolity.

In addition to the main recipients, the event was attended by teachers seeking extra outdoor clothing for students, who are now compelled to spend more time outdoors because of COVID-19 policies.

As you are aware, B’nai Brith constantly collects clothing to provide those in need. For the pop-up store event, our hard-working staffers and volunteers spent about six weeks sorting through clothes and setting aside the aforementioned winter items.

Every dollar or item of clothing that you donate to B’nai Brith Canada makes it possible for mitzvahs like this to take place. For us, it’s all about People Helping People.

Thank you for helping us help those in need. You truly are making differences in their lives.