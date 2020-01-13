Sign Our Petition to List the IRGC as a Terrorist Organization within the Next 30 Days

Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

Nineteen months have elapsed since the House of Commons passed a bipartisan motion calling on the government to “immediately” list Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in its entirety, as a terrorist organization.

Nevertheless, the government has not yet followed through on this commitment. It makes little sense to ban only the “military wing” of any terrorist organization, whether Hezbollah or the IRGC.

The principal objective of the IRGC, tasked with upholding the brutal Islamist dictatorship and supporting its terror proxies such as Hezbollah and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, is to fuel and fund terrorism.

It serves as a constant threat to the safety and security of civilians in the region, to Israel, and to Canada and Canadian interests.

No further delays are acceptable.

We, the undersigned, as peace-loving Canadians of all backgrounds, insist that the federal government comply with the request of B’nai Brith and leading Iranian-Canadian human rights activists and finally list the IRGC as a terrorist organization within the next 30 days.

To add your name, please click here or visit bnaibrith.ca/listtheirgc