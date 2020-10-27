Jewish Community Applauds Ontario's Adoption of IHRA Definition of Antisemitism

Queen's Park (Toronto Star)

October 27, 2020

TORONTO – Today, Ontario became the first province in Canada to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism.

The IHRA definition provides a critical framework that can help guide Ontario government institutions in understanding contemporary forms of antisemitism, such as Holocaust denial, or accusing Jews of being more loyal to Israel than to the interests of their own nations.

As we mark the two-year anniversary of the Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh, we are reminded of the urgency in countering antisemitism in all of its manifestations. Here in Ontario, the adoption of the IHRA definition will provide the Jewish community with much-needed relief, from high school and university students to victims of hate crimes.

Fighting antisemitism with the IHRA Definition is the consensus position of the Jewish community in Ontario.