Mazel Tov to B'nai Brith Supporters Earl Barish and Eddie Rice

Left to right: Earl Barish and Eddie Rice

December 3, 2020

B’nai Brith Canada wishes a hearty mazel tov to two of its great supporters, Earl Barish and Eddie Rice, on receiving high honours at B’nai B’rith International’s 2020 International Leadership Forum.

At a recent virtual event, while featured expert speakers discussed antisemitism and other issues of concern to the Jewish community, Earl and Eddie were two of the 25 individuals selected from around the world to receive the International President’s Award for achievement in greatness in the name of B’nai B’rith International. They were the only two Canadians chosen. B’nai Brith Canada is extremely proud of them.

Earl Barish is one of the most active members of the Winnipeg Jewish community. His leadership and dedication have made a major difference for B’nai Brith and for so many others. In addition to overseeing a multitude of B’nai Brith events, committees and initiatives, and serving as a national board member of B’nai Brith Canada, Earl has made possible two of B’nai Brith’s most exciting annual programs. They are Winnipeg’s popular “Afternoon with the Winnipeg Goldeyes” charity event for more than 1,500 community recipients, and the “Diverse Minds” creative writing competition for high school students across Canada.

“There is no one more deserving of this award than Earl Barish,” said Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B’nai Brith Canada. “His devotion and impact are unparalleled. It is a privilege for our community to have someone as caring as him in it, and a privilege for me to call him a friend.”

Eddie Rice is the Chair of B’nai Brith’s Canadians with Disabilities Subcommittee, and helped make the “fuelService” app available in Canada. This app allows disabled drivers to pre-arrange for gas-station attendants to fill up their cars at participating Shell stations. The app is a game changer for those with mobility issues, and its impact reaches far beyond the Jewish community alone. Eddie is also the former editor of a B’nai Brith lodge newspaper, and has long played a key role in educating members of the Ontario government about issues that people with disabilities face. Eddie suffers from polio, but has never let this hold him back from his fight to make the world a better place.

“Eddie is one of the most inspiring friends I have had the privilege to know,” Mostyn said. “His work to make life better for others is a constant reminder of what can be accomplished when one puts his or her mind to something. The world would be a better place if everyone strived to be more like Eddie.”

People such as Earl and Eddie truly embody the B’nai Brith motto of “People Helping People” – and our community could never be the same without them. That is why we know we speak for countless community members when we wish them both a sincere mazel tov on their special achievements.

Since 1843, B’nai B’rith International has advocated for global Jewry and championed the cause of human rights.