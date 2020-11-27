Join Canada's New Network for Legal Professionals and Students

November 27, 2020

TORONTO – B’nai Brith Canada is excited to announce the launch of an important new Toronto-based Jewish law society.

Jewish legal societies have a long and storied history in Canada. The Reading Law Club was created in 1946 as the Toronto Jewish community's primary network for Jewish lawyers. Because of widespread antisemitism, Jews had been restricted from participating in mainstream Canadian legal societies. Undeterred, the Toronto Jewish legal community banded together and created this group, which became a symbol of justice over discrimination. In 1964, the club was disbanded when overt antisemitism became less common.

But now, times have changed. Because of the alarming rise in antisemitism in recent years, members of the legal community have approached B'nai Brith asking what they can do to help make a difference. The answer has finally arrived.

The Bora Laskin Society, a subcommittee of B'nai Brith's League for Human Rights, is being launched as Canada's new hub and network for Jewish lawyers, law students, paralegals and others who care about advancing their own careers as well as making a difference for the well-being of our community.

TO JOIN THE BORA LASKIN SOCIETY, CLICK HERE

All levels of involvement are welcome and everything helps — from simply joining to actively defending the Jewish community in court, there is something for everyone. There is no minimum or maximum level of involvement required to be a part of this group.

The Society will offer plenty of opportunities for legal professionals of all ages to advance their own resumes and careers. We plan to offer Continuing Legal Education (CLE) programming. Joining will also get you access to exclusive networking opportunities with prominent lawyers and activists as well as an automatic B'nai Brith Canada lodge membership. For those inclined, there will be opportunities to use your legal skills to improve the state of human rights in Canada.

Although the Society will be physically based in Toronto, all meetings and programs will be conducted virtually due to COVID-19.

Society Dues: $250 per year

Law Students: Free

Our Society is named after Bora Laskin, the first Jewish Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada. In the 1930s, despite earning the gold medal at both University of Toronto and Harvard Law, he was unable to find meaningful legal work because of the pervasive antisemitism of the time.

B'nai Brith's Toronto-based Bora Laskin Society should not be confused with Ottawa's Bora Laskin Law Society or Montreal's Lord Reading Society, which serve their local legal communities.

At a time of rising antisemitism, our community needs an activist Jewish law society. Join the Bora Laskin Society today.

