Help B'nai Brith Spread Joy This Purim

Feb. 13, 2020

B'nai Brith Canada

Dear Friends,

Each year before Purim, B’nai Brith Canada volunteers help us package and deliver food bags to the most vulnerable members of our community, including seniors, Holocaust survivors, widows and widowers, and individuals with disabilities.

Once again, we will deliver bags to over 1,000 people across the Greater Toronto Area. We can’t do this without your support.

We are looking for volunteers in Toronto to make this possible. We need help with packing the bags, which will take place on Thurs. March 5 from 4-8 pm. This is a fun-filled community event, where friends team up to prepare the bags.

We are also looking for families to deliver the Purim bags to the homes of the needy. This is an opportunity for families to share this rewarding mitzvah together. The bags will be delivered by volunteers on Sun. March 8, starting at 9:30 am.

To register to volunteer, click here to contact our Community Program Manager, Cheryl Landy.

If you would like to sponsor a Purim food bag, at $18 per bag, you’ll provide essential goods to needy Jewish families or individuals.

To donate and receive a tax deduction, click here.

The more food bags you sponsor, the more Jewish Canadians can take part in this joyous holiday, supporting the B’nai Brith mandate of preserving Jewish unity and continuity.

With any donation, you dramatically and directly improve the quality of life for those in our community who face difficulties.

Thank you for your ongoing support of B'nai Brith Canada, the proud voice of grassroots Canadian Jewry.