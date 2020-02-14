Deadline Getting Closer for Students to Win Cash in B'nai Brith Book Contest

Feb. 14, 2020

Just a friendly reminder that the deadline for B'nai Brith Canada's Diverse Minds Creative Writing Competition is approaching—March 9, 2020.

Don't fear, though. Students still have enough time to enter. We are still accepting and encouraging submissions for the contest in Manitoba, Edmonton, Hamilton, and Montreal.

This is an exciting opportunity for high-school students to write and illustrate a book, appropriate for elementary-school students (Kindergarten-Grade 5), which embodies the values of diversity and inclusion.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the winners, who will be selected by panels of distinguished judges in the participating areas. Winning submissions will be published as hardcover, full-colour books and distributed to elementary schools and public libraries in their respective regions.

For more information and details on the Diverse Minds competition, CLICK HERE.