B'nai Brith Corrects Canada's UN Ambassador

An image of Ambassador Blanchard (Globe and Mail)

June 15, 2020

B'nai Brith Canada

OTTAWA – B’nai Brith Canada has written to Marc-André Blanchard, Canada’s Ambassador to the United Nations, to express concern over anti-Israel bias and misinformation at the UN.

In a June 10 letter to UN Member States and Observer States, Blanchard affirmed Canada’s commitment to a two-state solution – but also presented a one-sided view of the peace process and misrepresented certain aspects of history and international law.

Among the points raised in B’nai Brith’s letter are that:

The primary obstacle to the creation of a Palestinian state has been the consistent rejection of compromise by generations of Palestinian leadership;

Despite Israel’s consistent willingness to compromise and offer concessions, the core of the problem remains Palestinian support of terrorism and denial of Israel’s right to exist;

A more balanced approach to the issue should include the suspension of funds to organizations like the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which perpetuate the conflict by inciting hatred and extremism in the classroom;

Israel does have a legitimate historical and legal claim to Judea and Samaria based on the San Remo Conference of 1920 (later supported by both the League of Nations and the UN);

Other nations should not pre-judge the final status of disputed territories as “occupied Palestinian” land.

B’nai Brith supports Canada’s effort to secure a non-permanent seat on the UN’s Security Council in 2021-2022, and hopes that Canada can be a voice for reason, fairness and balance in that role.

“Canada cannot fall into the trap of accepting the false narratives and claims about Israel’s history that so often circulate at the UN,” said Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B’nai Brith Canada. “Truth and fairness both matter on this issue.

“We urge all Canadian diplomats to pay equal attention to the frustrations of Jews and Israelis whose long search for peace has been repeatedly thwarted by rejection from the Palestinian leadership.”

