PROGRAM
Welcome by Ran Ukashi, National Director of B'nai Brith Canada's League for Human Rights
Performance by Yanina Meler and Adrian Mirchuk, Buenos Aires
His Excellency Eugenio Maria Curia, Ambassador to Canada of the Argentine Republic
His Excellency Eitan Naeh, Israeli Chargé d'affaires to Canada of the State of Israel
Michael Levitt, Liberal MP, York Centre
The Honourable Peter Kent, Conservative MP, Thornhill
Marty Morantz, Conservative MP, Charleswood—St. James—Assiniboia—Headingley
Heather McPherson, NDP Deputy House Leader and MP for Edmonton Strathcona
Rabbi Sergio Bergman, President of the World Union for Progressive Judaism, Argentina
Michael Mostyn, CEO, B’nai Brith Canada
Anita Weinstein, survivor of AMIA bombing, Argentina
Performance by Nina Eilberg and Marcelo Lubocki, Winnipeg
Remembering the Victims - Reading of the names and candle lighting
Kaddish recited by Rabbi Anibal Mass
Closing remarks by Ran Ukashi
Blowing of the shofar by Bill Weissmann