PROGRAM

Welcome by Ran Ukashi, National Director of B'nai Brith Canada's League for Human Rights

Performance by Yanina Meler and Adrian Mirchuk, Buenos Aires

His Excellency Eugenio Maria Curia, Ambassador to Canada of the Argentine Republic

His Excellency Eitan Naeh, Israeli Chargé d'affaires to Canada of the State of Israel

Michael Levitt, Liberal MP, York Centre

The Honourable Peter Kent, Conservative MP, Thornhill

Marty Morantz, Conservative MP, Charleswood—St. James—Assiniboia—Headingley

Heather McPherson, NDP Deputy House Leader and MP for Edmonton Strathcona

Rabbi Sergio Bergman, President of the World Union for Progressive Judaism, Argentina

Michael Mostyn, CEO, B’nai Brith Canada

Anita Weinstein, survivor of AMIA bombing, Argentina

Performance by Nina Eilberg and Marcelo Lubocki, Winnipeg

Remembering the Victims - Reading of the names and candle lighting

Kaddish recited by Rabbi Anibal Mass

Closing remarks by Ran Ukashi

Blowing of the shofar by Bill Weissmann