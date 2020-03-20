We need your help to keep spreading the word about our Emergency Food Initiative.

B'nai Brith will be delivering food to needy, elderly and at-risk recipients throughout the COVID-19 crisis in the GTA. Please help us make this important effort possible by donating or volunteering to help with the packing and delivery of food.

Unfortunately, because of the health risks posed by the crisis, we cannot accept physical donations of any food items at this time. We can, however, accept gift cards that can be used to purchase food. To donate gift cards, please contact us at 416-633-6224 ext. 104.

All contributions to this initiative are tax-deductible.

Each bag contains a week’s worth of food and costs $75.

Now more than ever, the most vulnerable among us need our help. We don’t want to let them down in their moment of need. Your gifts make an enormous difference in people's lives. Please help us help them by donating to make this campaign possible.