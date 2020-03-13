B'nai Brith to Continue Supporting Seniors in Need while Daily Program Pauses

March 13, 2020

B'nai Brith Canada

TORONTO – Because of the COVID-19 crisis, B’nai Brith Canada is suspending its daily Seniors’ Program in Toronto until further notice.

We are very much aware of how important this unique program is to those who depend on it for daily hot lunches and social interactions – including many Holocaust survivors, war veterans, individuals with disabilities and shut-ins.

However, we intend to continue to provide food or other vital forms of assistance to any participants who need it to sustain themselves in the absence of our daily program.

If you are a senior who comes regularly to our program at Beth Radom, or know of anyone who relies on it, please call our Community Programming hotline at (416)-633-6224 ext. 134.

As has become increasingly clear in recent days, COVID-19 poses a significant risk to those in the demographic who attend this program and reportedly spreads rapidly in environments where large groups of people are gathered. For these reasons, it is not safe for our participants to attend programs of this nature.

Nonetheless, B’nai Brith remains committed to maintaining its mission of providing for those in need in whatever ways possible, even during these difficult times. Now is not the time to abandon the most vulnerable members of our community – and B’nai Brith never will!

Our seniors’ services are funded solely by B’nai Brith and we rely entirely on your financial assistance to maintain them.

Please CLICK HERE to donate to our organization and help us continue supporting our seniors and Holocaust survivors during these times of high anxiety. It is more important now than ever that we support the elderly in this moment of need.

As King David wrote in the Book of Psalms, “Do not cast me off in old age; when my strength fails, do not forsake me!” We thank you for helping to make these vital services continually possible.