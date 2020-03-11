Dear Friends,

We are happy to announce a new program just in time for the Passover holiday season, B'nai Brith Canada Greeting Cards! Greeting cards are available in packs of 10 for $25. With cards available for a variety of important occasions, please check out our selection below.

Honour a loved one today while supporting the essential work we do.

Click here to purchase!

Baby Mazel Tov

Birthday Mazel Tov

Condolences

Celebration Mazel Tov

Magen David Mazel Tov

Passover Chag Sameach





