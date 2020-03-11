Grassroots human rights advocacy and a lifeline for our community

B'nai Brith Canada Greeting Cards

 

Dear Friends,

We are happy to announce a new program just in time for the Passover holiday season, B'nai Brith Canada Greeting Cards! Greeting cards are available in packs of 10 for $25. With cards available for a variety of important occasions, please check out our selection below.

Honour a loved one today while supporting the essential work we do.

Click here to purchase!

 

Baby Mazel Tov

 

 

Birthday Mazel Tov

 

 

Condolences

 

 

Celebration Mazel Tov

 

 

Magen David Mazel Tov

 

Passover Chag Sameach



Rosh Hashanah Shana Tova

 


Click here to purchase!

 

 

Published : Mar 11, 2020

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Report an Antisemitic Incident

© B'nai Brith Canada 2016. All rights reserved.

Have you experienced antisemitism, racism or discrimination? Report an Incident