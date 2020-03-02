Grassroots human rights advocacy and a lifeline for our community

Don't Hesitate - Sign Up Now to Sponsor and/or Play in the 5th Annual B'nai Brith Charity Golf Classic

The 5th Annual B'nai Brith Charity Golf Classic will be held this year on Monday, June 8, 2020, at the breathtaking Thornhill Club - and here's your chance to get involved!

The tournament has flourished each and every year since its inception. Those who have participated have raved about it. It has become a well-attended, can't-miss event that has featured prominent celebrities and enthusiastic participants.

The tournament provides a wonderful opportunity for promoting businesses and/or services through a variety of available sponsorships. CLICK HERE AND SELECT THE 'SPONSORSHIPS' TAB to sign up as a sponsor for the 5th Annual B'nai Brith Charity Golf Tournament.

We also still have a few spots available for players. If you would like to reserve a spot or a foursome for the tournament before we sell out, please don't delay. CLICK HERE AND SELECT THE 'REGISTER' TAB to sign up.

We anticipate yet another fun-filled day on June 8, with great prizes, extraordinary food (lunch and dinner), your favourite snacks and beverages, high-profile sports celebrities (ex-NHL stars Mike Palmateer, Gary Leeman and Dennis Maruk are already confirmed and lots more are coming) and fabulous golf at a highly-ranked course.

Please visit our golf page regularly at https://www.bnaibrith.ca/golf  to see what's new with our tournament.

Thank you and looking forward to seeing you on the course!

Published : Mar 02, 2020

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Report an Antisemitic Incident

© B'nai Brith Canada 2016. All rights reserved.

Have you experienced antisemitism, racism or discrimination? Report an Incident