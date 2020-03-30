Crucial Government Support for Charities Needed Now

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaking at a COVD-19 press conference (Telegram)

March 30, 2020

B'nai Brith Canada

OTTAWA - B'nai Brith Canada continues to urge imaginative efforts by the federal government in helping charities respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sustaining the vital work of charities is an important long-term need that will benefit all. Throughout Canada, charitable organizations constantly serve the needs of citizens. Every dollar donated to these groups goes back into the community to address challenges.

The COVID-19 pandemic facing Canada is having a profound impact on the economy and has greatly expanded the need for charities to provide additional services in an unprecedented manner.

We welcome Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's recognition of charities and of our calls for support during his announcements Monday. This is a significant step forward.

"We are ready to do more to collaborate on a long-term strategy with practical solutions," said Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B'nai Brith Canada. "A contraction in donations, the lifeblood of charitable organizations, is already occurring. Charities will be in a position to document a drop-off in donations since the COVID-19 crisis arose. There is an immediate need for resources to help compensate for this drop-off."

The needs of charities are not the same as those of businesses and other organizations. The government’s responses should take this into account, including the fact that charities face a different taxation structure and will not benefit from certain measures applied to businesses.

"While no one has a magical solution or perfect model, we believe there is much that can be done," said Brian Herman, B'nai Brith Canada's Director of Government Relations. "We urge the federal government to think creatively and to consider the ideas that B'nai Brith is proposing."

The ideas proposed by B'nai Brith to the federal government include: