B'nai Brith Commemorates the AMIA Attack Tomorrow Evening

July 15, 2020

TORONTO – Tomorrow, B'nai Brith Canada is commemorating the 26th anniversary of the most horrific attack in the history of Argentina's Jewish community.

On July 18, 1994, the Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina (AMIA) Jewish Community Centre in Buenos Aires was destroyed by a terrorist bombing attack, killing 85 people and injuring hundreds more. This unspeakable tragedy devastated the country’s Jewish community, as well as Jews across the globe.

Justice still has not been served.

At B’nai Brith Canada’s virtual memorial service Thursday evening, representatives of the Argentinian Jewish community will be among a special group of speakers who will share their thoughts and commemorate the victims. The speakers will include four Members of Parliament – Michael Levitt of York Centre, Peter Kent of Thornhill, Marty Morantz of Charleswood—St. James—Assiniboia—Headingley and Heather McPherson of Edmonton Strathcona. Also speaking will be Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B’nai Brith Canada.

In addition, Anita Weinstein, a survivor of the AMIA bombing, will offer a first-hand account of living through the tragedy. Viewers from across Canada and beyond will mourn with the speakers as they watch the ceremony and pay tribute to the victims.

B’nai Brith continues to call for justice and answers in the aftermath of this attack. Questions about just who was involved and allowed it to happen, including allegations of a government coverup, remain unanswered. Furthermore, B’nai Brith continues to call for the designation of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) – the body suspected of orchestrating this attack – as a terrorist group in Canada.

“The innocent victims of the AMIA bombing deserve and need answers and justice,” Mostyn said. “Like our fellow Jews all over the world, we mourn the loss of the 85 souls who perished 26 years ago.

“The AMIA bombing is yet another reminder of the dangers of terrorism and the real world consequences of refusing to stand up to threats posed by the IRGC and its proxies. The evil perpetrators of this atrocity must be held accountable before more and more tragedies of this nature strike around the world.”

