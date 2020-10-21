Celebrating Friendship Between Iranian and Jewish Communities

The Jewish and Iranian communities proudly stand shoulder to shoulder in the fight for peace, freedom and justice.

As two communities who have both been directly victimized by the horrific Iranian regime, it is imperative that we continue to make our voices heard on this issue. That is why B’nai Brith Canada and Justice 88 are reaffirming our friendship and solidarity – as well as calling for the enactment of crucial strategies and policy proposals to combat this tyrannical regime and its agenda.