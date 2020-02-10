B'nai Brith Seeking Summer Interns

B’nai Brith Canada is looking for talented individuals to work with us this summer!

Paid internships are available with our League for Human Rights, Communications and Community Service departments, running from May through August.

If fighting antisemitism, community involvement and human rights are of interest to you, you may be perfect for these internships.

The B'nai Brith Canada Student Internship Program is an effort to build our community across Canada by investing in the leaders of tomorrow: our students. The program provides a tremendous learning opportunity for students who will develop skills through participating at B'nai Brith Canada.

These internships are excellent opportunities to connect with incredible people, gain valuable experience and contribute to an important cause.

Contact communications@bnaibrith.ca by Feb. 29, 2020 for more information or to apply for this exciting opportunity.