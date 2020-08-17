5th Annual Charity Golf Classic: August 17, 2020

The tournament will be held at the picturesque Thornhill Club on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. Please alter your calendars accordingly.

We at B’nai Brith Canada will do our utmost to ensure that we put on another memorable day for you, with an array of exciting features. This tournament, as you may know first-hand, has blossomed into a highlight of our summers in the past few years and a day to which we look forward. It has evolved into a tournament that ranks as one of the most important in supporting our charitable causes.

After the challenges we have faced in recent months, seeing you on the golf course will be wonderful and will serve as a poignant reminder of what it means to be resilient and to always persevere regardless of the obstacles – a key tenet of our people’s history and our organization’s philosophy.

We will continue to update you with new developments.

In the meantime, stay safe and healthy! See you in August!

Sincerely,